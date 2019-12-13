OZARK - An Ozark Police officer is in critical condition after being shot in the 100 block of Briar Hill Court Thursday night.
The gunman is dead.
According to Ozark Police Chief Marlos Walker, the officer stopped and got out of his vehicle after seeing a while male walking in the roadway holding a firearm. The man immediately began shooting at the officer, striking him and his vehicle multiple times.
The officer, along with additional responding officers, returned fire, and the suspect was killed by police.
The names of the suspect and the injured officer have not been released.
As is standard procedure in most law enforcement involved use of deadly force events, Walker requested the ALEA State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) conduct an independent investigation into the shooting.
SBI agents immediately responded to Ozark and are currently conducting a comprehensive investigation.
The SBI is the lead investigating agency in this incident.
The Houston County Sheriff’s Office posted, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ozark Police Department officers and family members by blood and by blue. One of their officers was shot last night while on scene of a call. The officer was transported to a local hospital. No further information is available at this time. The war on law enforcement is rising and this time it’s way too close to our home. Please remember all involved during this horrible incident. #thinblueline.”
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall tweeted, “An officer of the Ozark Police Department was shot tonight. Please keep the officer in your prayers.”
Once completed, a copy of the investigation findings will be turned over to the Dale County District Attorney.
