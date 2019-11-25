HARTFORD — A two-vehicle accident just north of here on Alabama Highway 123 Monday afternoon claimed the life of a Hartford man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Kibre Allen Dorriety, 82, was killed when the 1996 Ford F-150 he was driving struck a 1999 Ford Explorer driven by Bobby Flowers, 79, of Ashford, at approximately 1:55 p.m. Dorriety was pronounced dead at the scene.
The report states Flowers was transported to Southeast Health in Dothan with non-life threatening injuries. A passenger in Flowers’ vehicle, Bonnie Flowers, 74, was taken to Flowers Hospital in Dothan with non-life threatening injuries.
The accident happened near the Pollard Milling Company.
ALEA is continuing its investigation of the accident and is not releasing any additional details at this time.
