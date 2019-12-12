The body of Navy Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson, who was killed by a gunman Dec. 6 at Naval Air Station Pensacola, will return home to Enterprise Friday.
The body of 23-year-old Watson, a 2014 Enterprise High School graduate who dreamed of becoming a Navy pilot, is scheduled to arrive at Dothan Regional Airport this morning, the city of Enterprise announced Thursday.
Watson is being hailed as a hero because during the final minutes of his life he led first responders to the shooter at the Florida naval base.
A procession is expected to leave the airport at roughly 10:30 a.m. for the trip to Enterprise, and is expected to arrive at Searcy Funeral Home around 11 a.m.
A representative for the family said the route will be Highway 84 West to Enterprise and then north on Boll Weevil Circle (Highway 92) to Searcy Funeral Home at the intersection of Highway 167.
Enterprise police will escort the procession.
Officials said anyone who would like to pay their respects to Watson for his bravery and patriotism and to his family is welcome to line the procession route (see complete route below).
In an account of the shooting, Watson’s father, Benjamin, told The Associated Press on Saturday that his son was shot at least five times. Though wounded, the young officer flagged down first responders and described the shooter.
“He died serving his country,” the elder Watson said of his son.
On Thursday night, the family and city released memorial arrangements for Watson and Friday's procession route:
A memorial service for Watson will take place at his alma mater at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The public is invited to attend the service at the Performing Arts Center. Family members will receive friends beginning at 8:30 a.m.
Burial will be Sunday at Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo.
Friday morning's procession route is as follows:
• Dothan Airport to Main Exit
• Right on Paramore Road
• Right on Napier Field Road (CR 112) at Marathon Gas Station
• Napier Field Road becomes Highway 134 West in Midland City
• Highway 134 West through Midland City, Pinckard and Highway 134/123 in Newton.
• Left on Highway 134 just past the Choctawhatchee River Bridge.
• Left on Highway 85 (Daleville Avenue) in Daleville at Bojangles.
• Right on Highway 84 West, past Level Plains to Enterprise.
• Straight onto East Park Avenue across Boll Weevil Circle (Highway 192)
• Park Avenue changes to Main Street near City Hall.
• Continue through downtown Enterprise on Main Street.
• Pass the Main Street entrance/exit of the Enterprise High School campus.
• Right onto Boll Weevil Circle (Highway 84/192)
• Left onto Highway 167 North to Searcy Funeral Home
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.