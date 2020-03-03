MONTGOMERY — Alabama voters overwhelmingly said Tuesday that they did not want to move away from an elected state school board and replace it with members appointed by the governor and confirmed by the state Senate.
In unofficial statewide election results Tuesday night, about 75% of voters said no to Amendment 1.
Gov. Kay Ivey championed the change. Supporters said it would ensure education experts were making education policy decisions.
Critics called it a power grab that would strip residents of their ability to directly vote on those in charge of education.
The current State Board of Education has eight members who are elected from districts, plus the governor, who serves as board president.
If the measure had been approved, the governor would have appointed all nine members of the proposed Alabama Commission on Elementary and Secondary Education — one from each of seven congressional districts and two at-large members. Once confirmed by the state Senate, commission members would have serve six-year, staggered terms.
A state education secretary would be appointed by the commission, replacing the current superintendent of education, who was voted in by the state school board. The secretary would have also been confirmed by the Senate.
Governor’s support
Ivey urged people to vote yes, arguing that Alabama’s continually low test scores are due in part to its system of education governance.
“I’d invite everybody that is concerned about their child’s education and the future of the state to get involved and be for something very positive that could improve education. Why would you not want to improve a system that is broken?” Ivey said in an interview before the election.
The current system was put in place 50 years ago, after voters approved a change to the state constitution to switch to an elected board.
The Alabama Farmers’ Federation supported the amendment through a political action committee called Yes to the Best Education, which purchased advertisements.
Conservative groups were split on the measure. The Eagle Forum of Alabama and the executive committee of the Alabama Republican Party opposed it. A GOP resolution approved last summer urged people to vote no and “retain our right to elect” school board members.
Amendment 1 was also opposed by two Democratic groups, the Alabama New South Coalition and the Alabama Democratic Conference.
