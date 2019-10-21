A Wiregrass firefighter, who worked with three different fire departments, has been arrested after he allegedly committed multiple sex crimes against a 57-year-old female victim confined to a wheelchair, according to police.
Steven Todd Hallford, 51, of Dothan, was arrested and charged Friday with two counts of first-degree rape and four counts of first-degree sodomy.
Hallford, a former Dothan Fire Department employee for more than 20 years, was arrested while on duty with the Slocomb Fire/Rescue Department. Hallford was not employed with the Dothan Fire Department at the time the alleged crimes were reported. He is also a former firefighter/paramedic with the Headland Fire/Rescue Department.
According to Dothan Police Capt. Will Glover, Hallford and the alleged victim live in the same area at Point South Trailer Park. He said Hallford knew the victim.
“The victim placed an emergency medical call last week saying she fell out of her wheelchair,” Glover said Monday. “An officer responded along with fire/rescue to the scene. Once the victim was medically checked out, the victim then confided in the officer, and reported the sexual crimes. The victim said she had been sexually assaulted several times over the past year.”
“Steve Hallford had been employed with the department for three months,” Slocomb Fire Department’s Operations Chief Kyle Hovey said Monday. "Due to being on a probation period with department, and the sensitivity of the crimes, once the department was notified by the Dothan Police Department of the crimes, Hallford was terminated immediately Friday. The Slocomb Fire/Rescue Department worked in conjunction with the Dothan Police Department until Hallford was taken into custody.”
Hovey stated an investigation is ongoing regarding all Slocomb emergency calls where Hallford was on the scene. However, at this time, no incidents involving Hallford have been reported.
Hallford remained in the Houston County Jail Monday with no bond.
