Woof Gang Bakery, a leader in specialty pet retail and grooming with 130 locations across the U.S., will celebrate the company’s first Alabama store in Dothan with a grand opening event starting Saturday, Feb. 29.
The new Woof Gang Bakery location is a locally-owned franchise, offering professional pet grooming and a wide selection of pet foods, gourmet baked treats, toys, accessories and pet supplies. The store, owned by Chad and Jennifer Carico, is located at 104 Apple Ave. at the Westway shopping complex. The phone number is (334) 305-0035.
During the grand opening event, which continues through March 14, customers can enter to win “pawsome” raffle prizes, including free pet food for a year, free dog treats for a year, stylish collar and leash sets, a gift basket filled with dog toys and more pet pampering products. Customers will also receive a spa upgrade on all pet grooming appointments booked during the grand opening period.
“We love our customers. We appreciate their loyalty and trust in us to help them do what’s best for their pets,” said Jennifer Carico. “We are eager to teach them how good nutrition equates to healthy, happy pets. Plus, we’re excited to introduce our customers to new pet products and treats, some of which will be baked fresh right here in our store.”
Woof Gang Bakery stores offer pet care by providing products and grooming with a service-oriented approach. Each location is a neighborhood store committed to the well-being, health and happiness of pets, according to a release from the company.
A demand exists for pet products and services with more than 100 million pet households in the U.S., according to the American Pet Products Association. By 2020, the pet industry is expected to reach $96 billion in sales. Growth in the dog grooming industry is expected to be 11% per year through 2023, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.