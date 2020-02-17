A two-vehicle wreck at intersection of South Lena and West Main streets sent one driver to the hospital with minor injuries Monday morning.
Police said a witness confirmed the driver of the blue Toyota Camry turned in front of the silver SUV. The driver of Toyota Camry was transported to a local hospital by ambulance for treatment of minor injuries. The driver of the SUV was treated on scene for minor injuries to her arm she received when the airbag deployed.
