Editor’s Note: As 2019 comes to an end, The Eagle has presented a Year in Review series, highlighting some of the area’s top events. These stories were selected by the newspaper’s news team. This is the final installment of the series.
Workforce development. Growing sales tax revenue. New businesses openings. Record low unemployment. Simply, four topics that grabbed area economic headlines in 2019.
As Wiregrass business leaders have repeatedly noted, a strong economy delivers area communities positive results as well as challenges that must be met to keep pace.
The following is a snapshot of some of this year’s area business happenings:
In January, Wallace Community College announced its Dothan campus would open a new program in surgical technology for fall 2019.
The program was made possible, in part, through a grant from Wiregrass Foundation for $551,339, said Wiregrass Foundation executive director Barbara Alford. The funds were approved and designated for use in the development and implementation of the surgical tech program following a “compelling” grant proposal by the college.
“We have great regard for the college, both as an institution of higher education and as a major contributor to the economic development of the Wiregrass,” Alford said.
The new program also received support from Southeast Health and Flowers Hospital.
In May, as well as several other months, Houston County’s unemployment rate was at a record low.
The Alabama Department of Labor’s monthly report showed Houston County’s unemployment rate in May at an estimated 3%, compared to 3.4% in April.
Dothan Chamber of Commerce President Matt Parker said the decrease comes from business expansion, a good local economy, and positive job growth in the area.
“There are a lot of people investing in our area,” he said. “These numbers are very, very good.”
Parker said the rate of unemployment in the Dothan area is the best he’s seen since 1995, and are possible all-time record lows.
“We will continue to work with the community, local businesses, and schools to meet the needs with career and workforce development,” Parker said.
In August, the 500,000 square-foot building at the intersection of U.S. Highway 431 and Alabama Highway 27 in Abbeville no longer haunted Henry County Commission Chairman/Probate Judge David Money.
“For the past 10 years, we passed this building, and it became something of an albatross to us all,” he said while speaking at Abbeville Fiber’s grand opening. “We all wondered if (the vacant status) would ever change. Today is the day. Today is a red-letter day.”
Dignitaries from business to politics to even sports traveled to Abbeville to celebrate one of the largest economic investments in rural Henry County ever. Abbeville Fiber, a new subsidiary of Great Southern Wood Preserving, was slated to employ about 115 people at full operation – and its creation represented about a $30 million investment into the community.
It is the first business to occupy the large facility since West Point Pepperell ceased operations – and sliced more than 1,400 jobs – in 2007.
“Alabama is a place where we build ourselves up and celebrate the entrepreneur,” Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey told the crowd. “This is proof it’s worth investing in our hometowns.”
Since Abbeville Fiber is a subsidiary of Great Southern Wood, also known as Yellawood, its origins root themselves in Abbeville native Jimmy Rane. Rane said he purchased the building in 2013 when West Point Pepperell officials discussed tearing it down for salvage after years of being unable to sell the facility.
In November, a Dothan health care leader announced a partnership with Troy University to train students in health services management.
The Heersink Family Foundation said it had given a “substantial financial gift” to the Troy University Foundation to officially name the Heersink Graduate Certificate Program in Health Services Management and create an endowed scholarship specifically for Dothan students.
Dr. Marnix Heersink, an ophthalmologist who co-founded Eye Center South, said he has observed how higher education in the field of health care management can positively impact local practices, patient experiences and outcomes.
“For the last several years, I’ve seen how well-intentioned doctors and well-intentioned administrators are not communicating like I think they could and should, so I thought — why don’t we find ways to stimulate conversations, dialogue, interactions, collaboration to make things better for patients in the long run?” Heersink said. “So, communication is really key and trying to integrate those two sides of the health care program I think is very, very helpful.”
The Health Center South tower will play a significant role in the implementation of the program, and after the fourth floor renovations, it will be an educational suite where students, on many different academic levels, can receive training and education.
“Our goal, our dream and hope that with this graduate certificate program that we stimulate and empower eager business students to become future health services leaders and to inspire them to start and stay connected with other non-administrative parts and people in health care,” Heersink said.
The education component is just one piece of Heersink’s vision for Health Center South, which he hopes will become a hub for clinical care and clinical trials for research.
In the same month, Dothan's largest employer - Southeast Health medical group - unveiled a close partnership with Dothan City Schools by establishing the Southeast Health Academy in health and biomedical sciences.
The partnership comes with a financial investment from Southeast Health to supply equipment, curriculum and field trips as well as a mentorship component with Dothan Technology Center instructors and students.
Students will have access to shadowing and internship opportunities and staff will be able to educate teachers and students on up-to-date medical practices and procedures.
It will also streamline employees to the Southeast Health hospital and satellite clinics to fill workforce needs with skilled labor.
In late December, it was reported that with an increase in business established in the area in recent years, the biggest challenge facing new business in Dothan is immediately available space.
“Right now, knock on wood, we’re full,” the Chamber’s Parker said. “Our biggest challenge we’re facing right now is product, i.e., available buildings. We’ve still got some sites, but we could still use more.”
The city of Dothan collected around $500 million more in taxes by October 2019 than it had by October 2018 for the 2019 fiscal year, and the unemployment rate is at a record low 2.4% in Houston County.
“We are able to directly see the success of businesses in the community through sales tax revenues, so that’s been up significantly for some time,” City Manager Kevin Cowper said. “A large part of that is due to the economy; we feel like we’re creating a business-friendly environment. We’ve got a great community; retailers want to be here and we want to encourage people to stay right here in Dothan and get out and enjoy themselves in this community.”
Record-low unemployment rates are also evidence of a thriving local economy.
“Every economy goes through cycles,” Parker said. “What we’ve seen is really positive movement in the market in the last five to seven years. Manufacturing industries have a multiplier effect on manufacturing jobs, and that really stimulates small business growth.”
Dothan’s role as a regional hub for health care and commerce makes the city a destination, while pass-through traffic brings customers who help fill the coffers of local shops and restaurants.
