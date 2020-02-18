The Alzheimer’s Resource Center 2020 officers and board members are from left, front row, Nikki Harris, Jo Anne Decker (secretary), Lisa Strickland (vice president), Beverly Burton, Marilyn Barnes and Pam Jones. Back row, from left, Andy Hoekenga, Will Coggins, Elaine Brackin, Daniel Axtell, Jonathan Miskell, Jason Smith and Tom Ziegenfelder (president). Not pictured are Suzanne Golson, Katie Holland and Jennifer Jones (treasurer).