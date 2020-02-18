Tom Ziegenfelder was re-elected president of the Alzheimer’s Resource Center at its recent annual meeting at the Old Mill Restaurant in Dothan. Other officers elected include Lisa Strickland, vice president; Jo Anne Decker, secretary; and Jennifer Jones, treasurer.
Elected as members of the 2020 board of directors were Daniel Axtell, Marilyn Barnes, Elaine Brackin, Beverly Burton, Will Coggins, Suzanne Golson, Nikki Harris, Andy Hoekenga, Katie Holland, Pam Jones, Jonathan Miskell, Jason Smith, and Brandon Ziegenfelder. Retiring board members Charla McKoy and Christina Persails will rotate onto the advisory board.
Will and Raba Coggins, Dothan support group leaders, were recognized during the meeting. Support groups for family members and caregivers are the heart of the ARC.
The Pilot Club of Dothan was recognized for hosting fundraisers to support Project Lifesaver, the wandering program for Alzheimer’s and dementia patients, autistic children, or anyone who might wander away from their caregiver, making it possible for families in Houston and Geneva counties to participate at no charge. Lt. James Brazier, with the Houston County Sheriff’s Department, is the coordinator for Project Lifesaver. There are currently 10 families participating in the program.
Present at the meeting were several past walk chairs and the upcoming 2020 walk co-chairs. Charla McKoy, along with her three sisters, served the 2014 and 2015 walks; Elaine Brackin, the 2016, 2017 and 2018 walks; and, Daniel Axtell and Philip Axtell, along with their two brothers, the 2019 walk. Marilyn Barnes and her son, Adam Jones, will be the co-chairs of the 2020 A Walk to Remember. The 2020 walk will be Saturday, Oct. 3, at Westgate Park.
Mildred McClintic, owner of Mildred’s Restaurant and Tea Room, was recognized for her contribution to the ARC through her sponsorship donations for the annual walk and volunteer contributions. McClintic also caters the annual educational conference at the Dothan Civic Center. This year’s conference will be Tuesday, April 21.
Rock Estes, Chris Mesey, and Chase Ellison represented the Chaotic Few Motorcycle Club, which is holding a fundraiser for the ARC on March 7. For tickets or more information, contact a member of the club or call the ARC at 334-702-2273.
For information on programs, services, or support groups, contact Kay Jones, ARC’s executive director, at 334-702-2273 or email alzheimer@graceba.net or visit its website at wesharethecare.org or on Facebook.
