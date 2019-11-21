Dothan area church services

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host local talent, Nov. 23; Big Mo of Headland, Dec. 7; and local talent on Dec. 14. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Grimes Gospel Lighthouse will be closed for the Christmas holidays after the Dec. 14 performance. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.
Klondyke Gospel Music Center, located between Newton and Ozark at 3885 Highway 123 S., will host Mercys Echoes of Troy, Nov. 23; Hearts of Praise of Pensacola, Florida, Nov. 30; Deep South Blue Grass of Midland City, Dec. 7; Tranzformed of Dothan, Dec. 14 (final concert for the year). Music starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, contact Ron Jeffers, president and concert coordinator, at 334-797-9862.
Church on Boll Weevil Circle, 2017 Boll Weevil Circle, Enterprise, will host Thanksgiving with the Indians on Nov. 24. At 3 p.m., there will horse and buggy rides with roasted sweet corn served and flint knapping demonstrations. At 5 p.m. there will be a First Thanksgiving Reenactment and meal. Some of the MaChis Lower Creeks will join the congregation in remembering the gathering of Native Americans and Pilgrims in the early 1600s. For more information call 334-894-6411.
Harris Temple Church of God in Christ, 747 Adams Ave., Elba, will hold a building dedication for its multipurpose facility on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 3 p.m. Superintendent W.K. Ellison is the host pastor and Bishop O.L. Meadows will be the guest speaker.
The Dothan Area Interfaith Thanksgiving Service will be held Nov. 26 at 6:30 p.m. at St. Columba Catholic Church, 2700 W. Main St., in Dothan. The Rev. Audri Scott Williams, spiritual director at the Spiritual Enrichment Center in Dothan, will deliver the message. An offering will be taken and donated to the Wiregrass Area Food Bank. Light refreshments will be served following the service. Religious and spiritual leaders who want to participate in a procession with local clergy should call 334-794-2840 or email secdothan@gmail.com.
County Line Baptist Church, 1000 Highway 92, Enterprise, will host A Night in Bethlehem on Saturday, Dec. 7, starting at 5 p.m. Attendees will experience the shops of Bethlehem, a Roman soldier on horseback and a live Nativity. There will be a time for fellowship and Christmas caroling at the end. Call 334-347-6082 for more information.
Damascus Baptist Church, 774 County Road 547, Elba, will host a southern gospel Christmas concert by the Troy Burns Family on Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. Call 334-894-6382 for more information.
The Coffee County Baptist Association’s Never Alone Widows Ministry will host a Christmas party on Monday, Dec. 9, at 6:30 p.m. at the association’s office at 603 E. McKinnon St. in New Brockton. Attendees are asked to bring a finger food to share and a $5 gift to play Dirty Santa. Call 334-894-6411 to RSVP or for more information.
Lively Stones Ministries Worship Center, 187 Parker Hills Drive, Ozark, will host its annual Senior Citizens Christmas Prayer Breakfast on Saturday, Dec. 21, 8 a.m. Tickets are $10 per person. For more information, call 334-733-1887 or 334-498-6587, or the church at 334-774-1039.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.