Brynlee Norsworthy birth

Brynlee Lynn Norsworthy

Brynlee Lynn Norsworthy was born on Aug. 27, 2019, at 3:35 p.m., at Enterprise Medical Center in Enterprise.

She is the daughter of Taylor and Brandon Norsworthy of Ino.

She weighed 7 pounds, and was 19 3/4 inches long.

Her paternal grandparents are Jennifer Henry and Billy Norsworthy, maternal grandparents are Hilaria Rogers and Terry Anderson. 

