Brynlee Norsworthy birth

Brynlee Lynn Norsworthy was born on Aug. 27, 2019, at 3:35 p.m., at Enterprise Medical Center in Enterprise.
She is the daughter of Taylor and Brandon Norsworthy of Ino.
She weighed 7 pounds, and was 19 3/4 inches long.
Her paternal grandparents are Jennifer Henry and Billy Norsworthy, maternal grandparents are Hilaria Rogers and Terry Anderson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.