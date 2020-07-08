To kick off the start of tax-free weekend next Friday, Downtown will be home to Main Street Enterprise’s Back to School Bash.
Starting at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, July 17, and ending at 9 p.m., businesses in Downtown Enterprise will stay open later than usual and are set to have special promotions and tax-free shopping on qualifying items. While the event will not close off the downtown area, there will be a DJ for shoppers to enjoy as they walk from store to store.
In addition to promoting local shopping for the weekend, the Back to School Bash will feature a pop-up event at Enterprise Public Library, where parents can receive information on local after-school programs and extracurricular activities. A complete list of organizations will be published at a later date. The library will be open for this event beginning at 4:30 p.m. and will remain open for at least two hours.
Cassidi Kendrick, Main Street Enterprise director, said the main goal of the bash is to encourage residents to shop local for the tax free weekend to support our local businesses and the downtown area.
Alabama’s 15th annual sales tax holiday for school-related items begins at 12:01 a.m. July 17 and ends at midnight July 19.
For a comprehensive list of taxable and tax-exempt items, visit https://revenue.alabama.gov/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/STHolidayQuickRefSheet20.pdf.
