Corcoran-Logan Engagement Announcement

Mr. and Mrs. Walter L. Corcoran, Jr. of Eufaula, Alabama announce the engagement of their daughter Julia A. Corcoran (Allie) to David M. Logan, son of Mr. and Mrs Danny Logan of Ozark, Alabama.
The Bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mrs. Hallie Dalon of Eufaula, Alabama and Mrs. Ann Corcoran of Eufaula, Alabama.
Allie is a graduate of Lakeside High School and Auburn University. She is employed with Auburn University Alabama Cooperative Extension System.
The prospective bridegroom is the grandson of Sara Cooper of Ozark, Alabama.
David is a graduate of Carol High School, Auburn University and Jacksonville State. He is employed with Barbour County Commission as Emergency Management Director.
The wedding will be December 14, 2019 at 6:00 PM (EST) at Bibb Mill Event Center, Columbus, Georgia.
