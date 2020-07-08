Enterprise City School officials released an updated statement Tuesday morning in anticipation of reopening schools in August.
Superintendent Greg Faught announced the following additions to the safety plan outlined last week:
“ECS officials are committed to the following principles that will guide our planning, decision making and execution of plans to return to school:
We will be transparent. We will share what we know and what we don’t know and be clear about what we can and cannot control.
We will be equitable. We will center decisions on what is best for all students, families, and educators.
We will listen. We will bring together diverse stakeholders and experts to understand the reality of our situation and to seek creative solutions.
We will put safety first. We will leverage science, data and public health leadership to guide our decisions.
We will be decisive. Given the size and scope of the challenge, we must move deliberately and make tough choices. We may make mistakes but will adapt quickly as we discover better solutions.
Enterprise City school officials developed the plan to reopen schools with the guidance of local, state and federal leaders as well as local medical professionals. It is exceedingly important to understand that this is a ‘plan’ intended to guide our actions and decisions and is in no way designed to address every possible scenario we might face during the 2020-2021 school year. As new and better information becomes available, this plan will change.”
At last week’s work session, the board said safety measures would include random temperature checks, encouraged use of masks/ face shields for both faculty and students and hand-sanitizing stations. A key component in preventing the spread of the virus in schools is having parents/guardians perform daily temperature and wellness checks at home before students leave the house each morning.
For those who do not feel comfortable yet with their child returning to school, the option to learn from home is available. The State of Alabama purchased a curriculum from Florida Virtual School, a leader in distance learning for the last 20 years. While the mode of delivery was not finalized, several ideas were discussed including having children learning from home tune in to classes in real time via Google Classroom or other similar programs. Not only do the children get to stick to a familiar routine, they will also have the opportunity to ask questions the moment they need to and participate in class discussions.
“We want to try to make it as easy as we can for our teachers,” Faught said. “We don’t want a situation where they have to teach regular school and then after, turn around and do an online experience for the kids. Not everyone will think this is a good idea, and we’re open (to other options). This is going to be a difficult year already, so I want to make sure that we’re looking out for them as well as our kids because what they do is the most difficult job within our school system.”
Currently, all ECS schools are scheduled to open on time on Aug. 6 and will remain open unless instructed otherwise by the Alabama Department of Public Health or the governor. A form is available online for parents to review and sign as an agreement for keeping their children at home.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released an article detailing community spread and ways schools can help protect students and faculty. The article can be found on the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/schools-childcare/schools.html.
ECS’s “Parent’s Guide to Alabama’s Roadmap to Reopening Schools” can be found on the school’s homepage at www.enterpriseschools.net.
Faught encourages parents to routinely check the website for updates.
