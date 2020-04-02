Hand Up is an organization that is devoted to helping people in the community. Its slogan is “A hand up, not a hand out.”
The organization was able to secure a truckload of produce from Sysco in Geneva. The volunteers planned to hand out the produce at the Enterprise Farmer’s Market on Wednesday. With more than 100 people at the Farmers Market, the event would be shut down before the truck even arrived from Geneva.
Local Authorities shut down the gathering due to the violation of state mandates for social distancing. People lined up and unable to adhere to the 6-foot distancing rule. They were also out of their cars and gathered in groups of more than 10. Local authorities worked with Hand Up to coordinate a pick-up that would be convenient to the community, and still fall under the social distancing guidelines.
Hand Up volunteers were not expecting the number of people that showed up on Wednesday.
“It kind of snowballed. We meant to just get it to organizations that help needy people. It kind of went viral on Facebook,” said volunteer Jeanine Roberts. “We intended to give the food to the people who do not have access to food.”
It was decided that the pick-up would happen Thursday at 10 a.m. at R.L. Bates Memorial Stadium. A drive-through was set up that allowed individuals to stay in their cars, and no walk-ups allowed. Volunteers handed out the 111 bags of produce through people’s windows as a precaution. The traffic flowed elegantly through the setup and the organization was able to serve 111 families.
Roberts says that her reason for volunteering for the pick-up was due to her concern for students during this time.
“I worry about the children; parents have lost their jobs and now have to feed their kids three meals a day when they are used to only feeding them one,” Roberts said. “We need to pull together and help each other fill each other’s needs.”
Founder of Hand Up, Jennifer Nichols, was thankful to the volunteers and Sysco for donating their time and resources to the event. She was also excited that they were able to serve so many families. Nichols wishes that the organization could do more.
“It’s overwhelming for us that we can do this for the community,” Nichols said. “On the same token, I wish we could feed the whole world, but we just can’t.”
