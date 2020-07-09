According to Alabama Law Enforcement Officials, a four-vehicle crash Monday afternoon has now claimed the lives of two Coffee County teens.
At about 4 p.m. Monday, a 2010 Ford F150 driven by Anthony Miquel Bishop, 55, of Enterprise, struck the rear of a 2015 Nissan Altima containing four passengers and two additional vehicles on US 84 at the intersection of AL 123. A 15-year-old female passenger in the Altima was killed. A 17-year-old male was transported to Flowers Hospital in critical condition immediately following the crash, but an update provided by ALEA officials Wednesday morning reported that “the 17-year-old male succumbed to his injuries at Flowers Hospital” sometime Tuesday. Both teens were students at New Brockton High School where a vigil was held Tuesday night.
Upon his release from the hospital, Bishop was arrested and charged with a DUI. In addition to the DUI, Bishop has now been charged with two counts of murder and he remains in the Houston County Jail without bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.