According to Alabama Law Enforcement Officials, a four-vehicle crash Monday afternoon has now claimed the lives of two Coffee County teens.

At about 4 p.m. Monday, a 2010 Ford F150 driven by Anthony Miquel Bishop, 55, of Enterprise, struck the rear of a 2015 Nissan Altima containing four passengers and two additional vehicles on US 84 at the intersection of AL 123. A 15-year-old female passenger in the Altima was killed. A 17-year-old male was transported to Flowers Hospital in critical condition immediately following the crash, but an update provided by ALEA officials Wednesday morning reported that “the 17-year-old male succumbed to his injuries at Flowers Hospital” sometime Tuesday. Both teens were students at New Brockton High School where a vigil was held Tuesday night.

Upon his release from the hospital, Bishop was arrested and charged with a DUI. In addition to the DUI, Bishop has now been charged with two counts of murder and he remains in the Houston County Jail without bond.

