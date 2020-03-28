Hannah Leverett, a native of Georgia and a 2019 graduate of Troy University, has joined the staff of The Enterprise Ledger as a reporter.

Leverett will assist Ledger reporter Ken Rogers in covering Enterprise and Coffee County government and schools, as well as other people and events.

A communications graduate, Leverett worked briefly for Troy Public Radio and worked at Summer Spotlight, a theater camp. She is a native of Ocilla, Georgia.

“We are very happy to have Hannah join our team,” Ledger Editor Kyle Mooty said. “These are strange times with the COVID-19 pandemic, but she has already brought to us some fresh ideas and angles regarding coverage of how people are going about their day-to-day lives.”

