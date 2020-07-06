As the July 14 runoff election approaches, the deadline to submit an application for an absentee ballot draws near.
For those wishing to avoid the polls on Election Day, all applications to submit an absentee ballot must be turned in no later than end of day on Thursday, July 9. Applications can be submitted by mail, commercial carrier or in person to the Absentee Election Manager located at the County Complex in New Brockton. The mailing address is PO Box 427, New Brockton, AL 36351.
Once the application is submitted and approved, voters will receive a ballot that day if submitted in person, or by mail if the application was sent through the postal service. The deadline to submit a completed ballot is 5 p.m. on Monday, July 13, and the last day to postmark an absentee ballot is Monday, July 13. If mailed, the ballot must be received by noon on Election Day in order for it to be counted.
With the ever-increasing rate of confirmed Covid-19 cases, lawmakers and city officials nationwide are urging their citizens to utilize this option, for the citizen’s own health as well as the health of others. However, for those who wish to vote in person, there is a safety protocol in place.
Coffee County Probate Judge Jodee Thompson has equipped each of the county’s 29 polling locations with the necessary protective gear and cleaning supplies. Each poll worker will be provided with two masks, three sets of gloves and a face shield as well as gel hand sanitizer. Additional ink pens and stylus pens will be on-site along with alcohol swabs, disinfectant spray, paper towels and containers for separating used and unused pens. Mounted hand sanitizing stations will be available for voter use, and voters are encouraged to wear a mask and gloves as well as practice social distancing.
“We want everyone to have their day and feel comfortable coming to the polls, if that’s what they choose to do,” Thompson said.
A full list of voting locations as well as information on absentee voting can be found on coffeecountyvotes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.