With election days drawing near and coronavirus cases consistently rising across the state, more voters than ever will be encouraged to make their selections by absentee ballot. There has never been cause for the majority of Americans to utilize absentee voting, so, to many, the process can seem daunting and complicated. While there are several steps to follow, the process is quite simple.
Step 1: Do I qualify?For those interested in voting by absentee ballot, first check to see if you qualify. There are multiple ways someone can qualify to submit an absentee vote:
» Expects to be absent from the county on election day
» Is ill or has a physical disability that prevents a trip to the polling place
» Is a registered Alabama voter living outside the country, such as a member of the armed forces, someone who is employed outside of the United States or is a spouse or child of either of the two
» Is an appointed election officer or poll watcher at a polling place other than his or her regular polling place
» Expects to work a required shift, 10 hours or more, that coincides with polling hours
» Is a caregiver for a family member to the second degree of kinship by affinity or consanguinity and the family member is confined to the home
» Is currently incarcerated in prison or jail and has not been convicted of a felony involving moral turpitude
State law allows the Secretary of State to issue absentee voting guidance during declared states of emergency, such as now during the coronavirus pandemic. In March, Secretary John Merrill encouraged voters to check the box, in the case that none of the others were appropriate, which reads as: “I have a physical illness or infirmity which prevents my attendance at the polls.”
Step 2: I qualify, what next?Applications for absentee ballots can be found online at https://www.sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes/voter/absentee-voting or by visiting or calling the local Absentee Election Manager’s office in New Brockton. The application will require name and residential address, a copy of a valid photo identification, the election for which the ballot is requested, the reason for absence from polls on election day, party choice if the election is a party primary, address to which the ballot should be mailed and a voter signature. The application must be returned to the Absentee Election Manager by the voter either in person, by mail or commercial carrier. Applications may not be mailed in one envelope together. The Absentee Election Manager may request additional evidence on the reason for voting absentee if there is a history of absentee voting.
The deadline for applications to vote absentee in the runoff election on July 14 is July 9. If the application is approved, the Absentee Election Manager will then send the absentee ballot by mail or personally hand it to you if submitted in person.
Step 3: I’m approved to vote absentee, but how?The absentee ballot comes with three envelopes: one plain, for privacy, to contain the ballot, one with an affidavit printed on the outside and one pre-addressed envelope to contain the other two. Seal the marked ballot inside the plain envelope, then place it inside the envelope displaying the affidavit. Once that envelope has been sealed, complete the affidavit and sign it, then seal it inside the preaddressed envelope. The signature must be witnessed either by a notary or two witnesses over the age of 18. It cannot be counted if the signature is not witnessed or notarized.
Step 4: My vote is cast, how do I turn it in?There are three ways an absentee ballot can be submitted: in person to the Absentee Election Manager, by mail or commercial carrier. Ballots must be postmarked no later than the day prior to the election and received by the Absentee Election Manager no later than noon on Election Day. If delivered in person, the ballot must be in the office of the Absentee Election Manager no later than 5 p.m. on the day prior to the election.
The deadline to return an absentee ballot to the Absentee Election Manager for the July 14 runoff election is the close of business Monday, July 13, and the last day to postmark an absentee ballot is Monday, July 13. The deadline to submit an application is July 9. Coffee County’s Absentee Election Manager’s office is located in New Brockton at No 2 County Complex, and the mailing address is PO Box 427, New Brockton, AL, 36351.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.