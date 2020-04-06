Absentee voting for the rescheduled Republican Primary Run-Off Election in Coffee County is currently open, even with the possibility that the July 14 date could be rescheduled again because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Voting absentee is always an option, but it may be even more appealing this election season with social distancing and limits on groups of people currently in effect.
The Coffee County election manager is Linda Mills, who can be reached at 894-1100. Voters can vote in her office by appointment only. However, voters may vote absentee through the mail now.
Absentee ballots must be applied for. Included on the absentee application is a section of reasons for voting absentee. Voters can list COVID-19 as a reason. The second box listed states: “I have a physical illness or infirmity which prevents any attendance at the polls.”
“There can be any number of reasons to vote absentee, but if they’re doing it because of the COVID-19, they would need to check the second option,” said Denine Richey, Chairman of the Coffee County Registrars.
If the voter is under age 65, a copy of his or her ID would have to be included. If the voter is 65 or older, they can also check the third box and circle the age provision. In that case, they would not have to provide an ID.
There are three races to decide in the Republican primary run-off election, which was originally schedule for March 31 but postponed to July 14 due to the pandemic.
Jeff Sessions and Tommy Tuberville are running for U.S. Senator, Jeff Coleman and Barry Moore are running for the U.S. Representative 2nd Congressional District seat, and Beth Kellum and Will Smith are running for Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place No. 2.
“Our absentee manager is concerned that people are going to wait and then they’re going to realize, ‘Oh my gosh, I need to do this, I don’t want to risk getting out,’” Richey said, adding a last-minute rush on absentee ballot requests can be avoided.
The new deadline to register to vote is June 28.
The request for absentee ballot voter cutoff to register to vote is June 28. Absentee cutoff is July 9 to apply. They have until July 13 for the absentee manager to receive it in the mail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.