FORT RUCKER — As part of the installation’s COVID-19 force health precautions, beginning at 6 a.m. on Monday, March 30, 2020, access to Fort Rucker will be limited to only Department of Defense identification card holders. Contractors will be required to provide their DA Form 1602 and driver’s license or U.S Government Common Access Card. All juveniles age 16 and over are required to have their U.S. Government Dependent ID card for entry to the installation.
The issuance of all future visitor passes will be suspended and personnel with an approved visitor pass will not be allowed access to the installation with the exception of:
(1) All routine commercial delivery operations accompanied with an official bill of lading.
(2) Personnel that have a valid Veteran’s Administration/Health ID card.
For any special requests by personnel with a Visitor’s Pass that feel they have a true need to enter Fort Rucker, they are directed to send an email to usarmy.rucker.usag.mbx.atzq-pao@mail.mil 48 hours prior to the visit where a decision will be made for special entry based on the reason.
The following WILL NOT be permitted access to the installation:
(1) Restaurant and food deliveries (unless driver has a DOD ID).
(2) Taxi and Uber-like services.
