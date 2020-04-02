logo

The Enterprise Police Department responded to a call early Thursday morning that eventually led to the arrest of three juveniles on stolen property charges, according to Lt. Billy Haglund, EPD’s Public Information Officer.

On April 2 at 1:50 a.m., Enterprise police responded to the 300 Block of S. Oak Ridge Drive in Enterprise on a call about a vehicle accident.

Responding officers discovered the vehicle in the accident was stolen and the occupants fled on foot.

At 5 a.m., police arrested and charged three juveniles with Theft of Property 1st degree.

One of the juveniles received an additional charge of Receiving Stolen Property 2nd degree for possession of a stolen firearm.

Additional charges are pending on each of the juveniles.

