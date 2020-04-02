The Enterprise Police Department responded to a call early Thursday morning that eventually led to the arrest of three juveniles on stolen property charges, according to Lt. Billy Haglund, EPD’s Public Information Officer.
On April 2 at 1:50 a.m., Enterprise police responded to the 300 Block of S. Oak Ridge Drive in Enterprise on a call about a vehicle accident.
Responding officers discovered the vehicle in the accident was stolen and the occupants fled on foot.
At 5 a.m., police arrested and charged three juveniles with Theft of Property 1st degree.
One of the juveniles received an additional charge of Receiving Stolen Property 2nd degree for possession of a stolen firearm.
Additional charges are pending on each of the juveniles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.