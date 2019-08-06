Coffee County Board of Education recently unveiled a five-year capital plan featuring new facilities and repairs at all three county schools.
According to a draft of the capital plan provided by Coffee County Schools, a total of 10 projects are included and arranged by priority.
The plan can be amended at any time and resubmitted to the state.
Projects, listed by priority, are as follows:
* The construction of ten new classrooms and boys and girls restrooms due to increased enrollment at New Brockton Elementary School. The project, costing an estimated $2.4 million, would be funded in 2020 and completed in 2021.
* Six additional classrooms, administrative office and boys and girls restrooms for New Brockton High School due to increased enrollment. Budgeted at just under $1.87 million, the project would be funded in 2020 and is estimated complete in 2022.
* Construction of a new gymnasium and the addition of new pitching and hitting facilities due to increased enrollment. The project would be funded in 2020 and is budgeted at $3.35 million with estimated completion in 2022. According to the draft plan, the current gymnasium does not meet Alabama High School Athletic Association requirements for a Class 2A school.
* Continuation of the second-phase of security upgrades at all county schools for a cost of $275,000 in 2021.
* Construction of a new lunchroom at Kinston School to increase the dining room size to accommodate enrollment. Additionally, the project would renovate the old lunchroom into two new elementary classrooms and a storage room. Budgeted at $2 million, the project would be funded in 2022 and completed in 2023.
* Replacement of roofing on the Ag/Science building at Zion Chapel and the high school building at Kinston for $95,000 in 2022.
* Renovation/addition of dressing rooms at New Brockton High School for $485,000 after a facility assessment.
* Construction of pitching and hitting facilities at Kinston School for $250,000 in 2023.
* Replacement of the bus shop due to the substandard conditions of the existing building for $950,000 in 2023.
* Upgrade playgrounds at each county elementary school for $125,000 in 2023.
The draft plan was approved as written at last Thursday’s meeting of the Coffee County Board of Education.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.