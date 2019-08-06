Coffee County Board of Education recently unveiled a five-year capital plan featuring new facilities and repairs at all three county schools.

According to a draft of the capital plan provided by Coffee County Schools, a total of 10 projects are included and arranged by priority.

The plan can be amended at any time and resubmitted to the state.

Projects, listed by priority, are as follows:

* The construction of ten new classrooms and boys and girls restrooms due to increased enrollment at New Brockton Elementary School. The project, costing an estimated $2.4 million, would be funded in 2020 and completed in 2021.

* Six additional classrooms, administrative office and boys and girls restrooms for New Brockton High School due to increased enrollment.  Budgeted at just under $1.87 million, the project would be funded in 2020 and is estimated complete in 2022.

* Construction of a new gymnasium and the addition of new pitching and hitting facilities due to increased enrollment. The project would be funded in 2020 and is budgeted at $3.35 million with estimated completion in 2022. According to the draft plan, the current gymnasium does not meet Alabama High School Athletic Association requirements for a Class 2A school.

* Continuation of the second-phase of security upgrades at all county schools for a cost of $275,000 in 2021.

* Construction of a new lunchroom at Kinston School to increase the dining room size to accommodate enrollment. Additionally, the project would renovate the old lunchroom into two new elementary classrooms and a storage room. Budgeted at $2 million, the project would be funded in 2022 and completed in 2023.

* Replacement of roofing on the Ag/Science building at Zion Chapel and the high school building at Kinston for $95,000 in 2022.

* Renovation/addition of dressing rooms at New Brockton High School for $485,000 after a facility assessment.

* Construction of pitching and hitting facilities at Kinston School for $250,000 in 2023.                                     

* Replacement of the bus shop due to the substandard conditions of the existing building for $950,000 in 2023.

* Upgrade playgrounds at each county elementary school for $125,000 in 2023.

The draft plan was approved as written at last Thursday’s meeting of the Coffee County Board of Education.

