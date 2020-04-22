Information reported to the Coffee County EMA on Tuesday by the Alabama Department of Public Health on a death in Coffee County attributed to COVID-19 was wrongfully reported. The ADPH dashboard has been updated to reflect zero deaths in Coffee County at this time.
Coffee County EMA depends on information provided by the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) regarding number of tests administered, number of positive cases, and deaths related to COVID-19.
“We regret when these numbers are falsely reported as this adds to confusion and trust in the reliability of reported numbers but commend ADPH for correcting information that is discovered to be inaccurate or faulty,” Coffee County EMA Director James Brown said.
