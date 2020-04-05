Vernon Barnett, the commissioner of the Alabama of Department of Revenue, released an order that will extend the time to obtain March and April motor vehicle registrations on vehicles. The previous order extended March registrations until April. Barnett has now changed March and April registrations until May.
This order was put into place to cut some of the financial strain that Alabama residents are facing during this time. The order will only apply to those whose registration is due between March 17 and May 15. It also extends the amount of time that residents have to surrender their license plates to comply with the insurance liability law to May 15.
This order also applies to those who have recently bought a new car. According to Judge Jodee R. Thompson, “When you purchase a new vehicle, you have 20 days. If you purchase a vehicle on March 17, you now have until May 15 instead of the 20 days before you have to get a tag without paying the $15 fee.”
The Coffee County Probate Office will be waiving the mail-in fee of $3 through May 15. They are doing this in hopes that people will mail in their registrations and renewals instead of bringing them up to the office.
“A lot of people normally come in to renew their tags so that they don’t have to pay the fee,” Thompson said. “We are waiving that fee to encourage people to stay home. We believe that’s the healthiest option for both us and the citizens.”
The county is also hoping that the waived fee will save residents a little extra cash during this hardship. Penalty charges will not be charged until May 18 for those who do not pay their registrations and renewals before May 15.
