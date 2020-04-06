Dothan — Due to the Stay-At-Home Order issued by Gov. Kay Ivey on April 3, the Alabama Peanut Producers Association has made the decision to postpone the Peanut Referendum vote scheduled for April 9.
All eligible peanut producers will be notified of the rescheduled date as soon as it becomes available.
