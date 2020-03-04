The Alabama Power Foundation has awarded Classroom grants to schools across Alabama to support learning initiatives at the elementary, middle and high school levels. The program provides teachers with grants of up to $1,000 to purchase materials and supplies that can be used to improve the classroom environment and enhance students’ ability to learn.
“Teachers have the power to transform the lives of students and communities and we are proud to support them through the Classroom grant program,” said Myla Calhoun, president of the Alabama Power Foundation. “These grants provide the resources needed to create an enriching educational environment and innovative classroom initiatives that help students succeed.”
Schools receiving this year’s Classroom grants include:
» Elba High School
» Rucker Boulevard Elementary School
Since its creation in 1989 with funds donated by shareholders, the Alabama Power Foundation has supported Alabama communities, educational institutions and nonprofits through more than 20,000 grants and scholarships using nonratepayer dollars. To learn more about the Alabama Power Foundation and its charitable initiatives, please visit www.powerofgood.com.
