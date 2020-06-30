As an added precaution during the Fourth of July holiday, the Alabama Department of Transportation is doing its part for highway safety by having no temporary lane closures on Alabama interstates after 6 a.m. on Fridaythrough 11:59 p.m., Sunday.
Although ALDOT construction work zones will not be active during the holiday, work zone materials along the road and shifting lane patterns may require reduced speed limits.
ALDOT officials are asking motorists to join them in making highway safety a priority as traffic increases during the holiday.
“It will help if drivers allow extra time for traffic as they prepare to travel to local lakes, beaches, or other locations for their Independence Day celebration,” ALDOT’s Drive Safe Alabama Coordinator Allison Green said. “We also ask drivers to commit to being sober before taking the wheel. Driving impaired by alcohol or drugs often ends in a tragedy that’s 100% preventable.”
ALDOT offers holiday travel tips:
» Buckle up. Surviving a crash is much more likely when wearing a seat belt. Latest statistics from Drive Safe Alabama show that almost 60% of people dying in crashes on Alabama highways are not wearing a seat belt.
» Designate a sober driver. You are more likely to die in a crash where an impaired driver is involved. In calendar year 2018 in Alabama, 196 people died in crashes with suspected alcohol or drug impairment.
» Slow down. Speeding is the leading contributing factor in fatal crashes on Alabama roads.
More safe driving tips are available on the Drive Safe Alabama Facebook page.
ALDOT rest areas are openALDOT also reminds all motorists traveling across the state that ALDOT rest areas and welcome centers across the state. Throughout the day, staff clean and sanitize the areas used most frequently by travelers, including door handles, counters, faucets, and toilets. While rest area employees are focused on cleaning, a phone number is posted at each rest area and welcome center for travelers to call if they need information or assistance.
Highway travel planning toolMotorists planning their holiday travel route can find Alabama traffic and road condition information, including live traffic camera feeds, at www.ALGOtraffic.com or by downloading the ALGO Traffic app. ALDOT asks motorists to use ALGO Traffic responsibly. Drivers should never text, tweet, or use a mobile device while operating a vehicle.
