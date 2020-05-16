The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Driver License Division Exam Office has been closed in Dothan until further notice.
The office, located at 5679 Montgomery Highway, is now offering curbside service. It is scheduling appointments, which have high priority at www.alea.gov, or you may call 334-983-5516 or 983-5617.
You may also come as a walk-in to the Dothan office (first come, first serve). Upon arrival, report to examiners to be placed on the list. You will wait in your vehicle until you are called. We are limiting the amount of customers in the office. You must have all required documents for processing. If you have questions as to what is required, please call one of the aforementioned numbers.
No Class D Road tests will be given until further notice.
