RICHARDSON, Texas — Forty-eight Louisiana College Wildcats were listed among the 712 student-athletes honored, with eight of them being named to the Distinguished Scholar-Athlete teams, as American Southwest Conference awarded its winter and spring sport Academic All-Conference Teams.
To be named Academic All-Conference, a student-athlete must have been enrolled at LC for a full academic year, be at least a sophomore in academic standing during his or her competitive semester, and have at least a 3.0 GPA at the end of the semester upon which their sport championship is held.
An Academic All-Conference team from women’s track & field included Essence Alexander, a sophomore from Enterprise.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.