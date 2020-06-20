RICHARDSON, Texas — Forty-eight Louisiana College Wildcats were listed among the 712 student-athletes honored, with eight of them being named to the Distinguished Scholar-Athlete teams, as American Southwest Conference awarded its winter and spring sport Academic All-Conference Teams.

To be named Academic All-Conference, a student-athlete must have been enrolled at LC for a full academic year, be at least a sophomore in academic standing during his or her competitive semester, and have at least a 3.0 GPA at the end of the semester upon which their sport championship is held.

An Academic All-Conference team from women’s track & field included Essence Alexander, a sophomore from Enterprise.

Tags

Load comments