The Enterprise Veterans Parade Committee is encouraging area veterans to participate in the Nov. 7 parade.
The committee is gladly anticipating the return of the parade after its cancellation last year because of rain.
“We are very excited about this year’s parade,” said Mayor William E. Cooper. The parade committee is made up of representatives of VFW Post 6683, VFW Auxiliary; American Legion Post 73; Disabled American Veterans Chapter 9, the Military Order of the Purple Heart Veterans Chapter 2216, the Enterprise High School JROTC, 1st Battalion 212th Aviation Regiment; and other service-related organizations.
Veterans Day is celebrated Nov. 11 each year and pays tribute to all those who have served in the Armed Forces. The city parade and ceremony are always set for the Thursday before the federal holiday.
“Our community is blessed with many, many veterans,” said Cooper. “We would love to honor each and every one of them in this parade because they are deserving of our thanks and recognition.”
The Mayor thanked the Parade Committee, headed by VFW Post 6683 Commander Otis Smith, for the work being done to plan this important event.
All military-related organizations, civic groups, churches, businesses and groups are encouraged to enter a car, truck, golf cart, jeep, etc., to escort a veteran or veterans in the parade. As always, businesses are asked to recognize their veteran employees in this way.
“This is a very simple parade to prepare for,” said Kay Kirkland, Enterprise Special Projects Coordinator and member of the Parade Committee. “The focus is on veterans, so you don’t have to have a big, elaborately decorated float, though it would certainly be welcomed. If you have a parent or grandparent who’s a veteran, or a co-worker, friend or neighbor … just invite them to allow you the honor and privilege of driving them in the parade.”
Cars, trucks, pulled trailers, jeeps and even golf carts and “Gator” style utility vehicles are all acceptable means of parade travel.
Kirkland would encourage riders to have signs on the vehicles with the names of the veterans, branch of service, campaigns participated in and other information if desired.
Drivers must have valid driver’s licenses, proper vehicle registration and proof of vehicle insurance.
“The deadline for the parade is fast approaching and we hope Enterprise will really show our veterans how much they mean to us by honoring them in this way,” Kirkland said. An entry form must be filled out and turned in to Kirkland at Enterprise City Hall, emailed to kkirkland@enterpriseal.gov, or mailed to P.O. Box 311000, Enterprise, AL 36330 by the Nov. 4 deadline.
The lineup is from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Railroad Street. Parade participants are asked not to arrive at the lineup before 4:30 p.m. They must enter the staging area from the intersection of W. College Street and Railroad Street near The Depot Museum.
The parade will begin at 6 p.m.
After the parade, at approximately 7:15 p.m., the annual Veterans Tribute Ceremony will take place at the Enterprise Farmers Market.
“This is always a beautiful ceremony,” Kirkland said.
Nominees and winners of the Veteran and Service Member of the Year awards will be honored. Col. Ross Nelson, commander of the U.S. Army Warrant Officer Career Center, will be the guest speaker.
On the preceding Wednesday, Nov. 6, the traditional wreath-laying ceremony will be conducted at the Wall of Freedom, near the entrance of the Enterprise Recreational Complex, at 5 p.m.
Parade entry forms and the Veteran and Service Member of the Year nomination forms will be available online on the city’s website at www.enterpriseal.gov, and the Facebook Page.
“Please come and help us applaud our community’s veterans to thank them for their service and sacrifice,” Cooper said.
