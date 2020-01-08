all in credit photo

Janet Armstrong (left), Enterprise Health and Rehabilitation Center Activities Director; and Katy Moore, All In Credit Union Business Development Officer.

 All In Credit Union

All In Credit Union employees recently donated Christmas trees and gifts to residents at Enterprise Health and Rehabilitation Center. Each year, All in employees volunteer to help area organizations and provide gifts for local families and individuals in need. All In employees also made donations to other nonprofit organizations in the Mobile area and in Okaloosa and Walton counties in Florida.

“It’s incredible to see the level of giving by All In employees. They look forward to this time of year and the opportunity it provides for another chance to give back to those less fortunate,” according to Kathy Scarbrough, All In Vice President of Marketing.

