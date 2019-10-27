All In Credit Union is a financial institution known for giving back to organizations and members in their communities and when disaster struck the Bahamas, All In Credit Union stepped up. All In recently donated $1,000 to the Worldwide Foundation for Credit Unions. The donation will assist credit unions in the Bahamas that were affected by Hurricane Dorian.
“We are pleased to see such an outpouring of support for those affected by Hurricane Dorian, and we hope that All In Credit Union’s donation will help provide needed items during a critical time in the life of hurricane survivors,” said Bobby Michael, All in Credit Union President/CEO.
The Worldwide Foundation for Credit Unions is the international development and charitable arm of the World Council of Credit Unions. Their mission is to improve communities and lives through credit unions. All In Credit Union is proud to partner with the foundation and is proud to give back not only in our communities, but globally.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.