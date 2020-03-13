Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has announced that all schools Pre-K to 12th grade will close for two and a half weeks beginning at the close of school Wednesday, March 18 and returning Monday, April 6.
Ivey announced a state of emergency effective Friday, March 13.
In her address, Ivey said that closure included all schools grades Kindergarten through 12th grade.
Students nor staff will report to schools during that time frame.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.