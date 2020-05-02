The COVID-19 health threat will prevent the traditional public gathering at City Hall for the National Day of Prayer, set for Thursday, May 7.
But local leaders said not even a potentially deadly virus can stop people from lifting prayers toward the Heavens.
“We can’t gather in front of City Hall as we’ve been doing for years, but we can enter into God’s throne room and pray together, separately, for His blessings upon our community and our nation,” said Leon Adams, president of the Enterprise Interdenominational Ministerial Association.
Adams and Mayor Bill Cooper agreed that in consideration of the health threat situation, no scheduled gathering will take place this year. However, they are asking that everyone pause at noon next Thursday and pray for the world, the nation, their community and others.
Gov. Kay Ivey and State health officers have placed restrictions on gatherings to try to stop the growing numbers of new cases of Coronavirus. As of Friday afternoon, Coffee County had 113 new confirmed cases, up six from Thursday.
Cooper, a lifelong believer, reminded that “nothing can come between God and His children” and that prayers are needed more than ever during this time of worldwide strife and uncertainty.
“Of course, we as believers thank God for His blessings, for the good times,” Adams said. “Throughout our history, though, people have turned to God in times of trouble. This is one of those times when we feel the desire to draw close to our Savior and turn to the mighty power of prayer for comfort and guidance.”
Adams said the traditional Day of Prayer of Service features prayers for various specific aspects of life. The topics include the Church, the government, family, education, business, military and media.
Adams and Cooper asked everyone to especially remember in prayer the health care workers on the front lines caring for infected patients, the government leaders making life-changing decisions, the scientists seeking ways to eliminate the virus threat, and those who are suffering with sickness, lost income, lost jobs and the variety of challenges this crisis has brought down upon them.
“We have God’s promise that nothing is impossible for God; that all things work together for His good,” Adams said. “He is faithful.”
Anyone who would like to know more about the specific suggested prayers can find more information at www.nationaldayofprayer.org.
