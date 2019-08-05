Altrusa of Enterprise delivers ‘Stuff the Bus’ supplies

After two weekends of the Enterprise Altrusa International Club’s “Stuff the Bus” event, Altrusa members passed out several thousands of dollars of supplies to schools around the city.
Each school last Friday afternoon received their supplies. Quantity and kind of supplies were determined by individual school needs.
“Bigger schools are going to get a little more, obviously, than smaller schools,” said Terri Boswell, of Enterprise Altrusa International Club, who worked to deliver supplies to schools. “We really look at the number of teachers, and we also take into account, for instance, that the high school doesn’t get crayons.”
This is a project that Enterprise Altrusa Club has done for close to a decade.
The first part of the stuff the bus event, held on July 19-20, raised more than $1,000 and saw hundreds of items being donated, according to Altrusa Club President Nicole O’Brien.
By the end of the second weekend, the effort had raised over $2,000 with a great deal more in physical donations, as well.
In July, O’Brien told The Ledger the turnout was “amazing” and that there was no set goal for donations.
“We just get as much as we can get, and we absolutely spend every penny,” she said. “We try to buy items for all of the teachers and classrooms, including things teachers aren’t allowed to buy with instructional funds such as paper towels or hand sanitizer.”
O’Brien said she wanted to thank Murphy Family Restaurants and Walmart, as well as Gilley’s for use of room to sort the items. She issued special thanks for Eddie Byrd, director of marketing and community outreach for Murphy Family Restaurants, who handled all promotional duties for the event.
Boswell said last Friday that the focus is to give teachers access to supplies during the school year so teachers don’t have to buy those supplies themselves.
Rucker Boulevard Elementary School Assistant Principal Audrey Windham and Principal Jon Steed both thanked Altrusa for their efforts.
“This will definitely be put to good use,” Windham said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.