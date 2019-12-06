American Studies students at Enterprise High School have been working this week to create Christmas storybooks.
Students will read their storybooks to elementary kids around Enterprise today and will also have an opportunity to read their storybooks next Wednesday, Dec. 11 as part of the city’s Centennial Celebration. The reading will be held at the Enterprise Public Library from 1:30 - 2:30 p.m.
A total of 11 storybooks are being created. Around five are anticipated to be read at the library. For the Centennial Celebration, many of the storybooks are Enterprise-centric and use direct themes, such as the boll weevil.
Created annually — outside of a few years — the storybooks are crafted, illustrated, written and designed entirely by American Studies students, according to teacher Sarah Hulsey.
After being separated into groups, the students are tasked with creating an original Christmas story idea. A single student in each group, Hulsey said, is responsible for penning the story before it is edited by other group members.
Then, the groups begin their design, and the Christmas storybooks eventually come together as a finished product using bound poster-paper.
Ideas from the students are always unique, according to former American Studies teacher Judi Stinnett. Stinnett lobbied to have the program come to Enterprise High School and is now occasionally called in to help out around the class.
“The students are always so creative with their stories and their designs,” Stinnett said. “Every year I’m so impressed the ideas they come up with.”
The stories are indeed unique and include works such as “The Snowball Effect,” “The Christmas Sniffles,” and a modified version of Elf on a Shelf featuring a boll weevil instead of an elf.
Without spoiling too much before the stories are heard, some of them deal with characters and their Christmas wishes. Some characters might wish for snow; others for happiness around Christmas.
Other stories have the boll weevil watching over Enterprise kids around Christmas or breaking loose from the Boll Weevil Monument and starting a little trouble.
Everyone is invited to hear the stories at the Centennial Celebration next Wednesday and see the brilliant work of these American Studies students, said Stinnett.
