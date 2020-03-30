Weather Alert

...GUSTY SOUTHWESTERLY WIND EXPECTED TODAY... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TALLAHASSEE HAS ISSUED A WIND ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING. * TIMING...LATE TUESDAY MORNING INTO THE EVENING. * WINDS...SOUTHWEST 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH. * IMPACTS...TENTS AND OTHER TEMPORARY OUTDOOR STRUCTURES THAT ARE VULNERABLE TO THESE TYPES OF WINDS COULD BE COMPROMISED. DAMAGE TO TREE LIMBS COULD LEAD TO ISOLATED POWER OUTAGES. LOOSE OBJECTS COULD ALSO BE BLOWN ABOUT IF NOT PROPERLY SECURED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND ADVISORY MEANS THAT SUSTAINED WINDS OF 26 TO 39 MPH WITH GUSTS OF 40 TO 57 MPH ARE EXPECTED. WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. USE EXTRA CAUTION. &&