With the scare of the coronavirus, many animal shelters are seeing a decline in donations.
“We have taken a huge hit on donations. People think we have quit taking them due to the coronavirus, but we need dog food, cat food, laundry detergent, and especially bleach” said Brittany Hayes, assistant manager of SOS Animal Adoption Center. She said she and her staff are looking everywhere for bleach, but have not been lucky enough to come across any.
Hayes mentioned that because of the shortage of cleaning supplies the center has had to cut down on using the supplies that they do have. With the COVID-19 pandemic, this could cause problems for the individuals who work there. The center is still clean but they are worried about what the future holds if they are unable to maintain the cleanliness of the facilities.
There is an upside to the mandated social distancing, according to Hayes,
“Ever since people have been stuck at home, we have seen a rise in adoptions. People see being quarantined as an opportune time to work with animals at home,” Hayes said.
She also mentioned that she is extremely thankful for the numbers of individuals who are stepping up to foster medical cases during this time.
“People are also able to foster medical cases at this time,” Hayes said. “They have more time to properly care for the animal’s needs.”
Hayes did mention that the SOS shelter is not taking any volunteers at this time. She said they are trying to keep down the number of individuals that come in and out of the center so that she and the staff are able to stay healthy.
“I am extremely thankful for our volunteers,” she said. “Right now, though we cannot risk getting sick. Who else will be here for the animals if we get sick?”
Hayes also wants people to know that volunteers are their lifeline and that she is very thankful for the people who have reached out during this time.
SOS Animal Adoption Center is accepting donations of items such as laundry detergent, bleach, dog food, cat food, and cleaning supplies at 25944 Highway 134.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.