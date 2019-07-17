Coffee County Family Services and Annie’s Outreach are continuing their efforts to provide clothing and school supplies to eligible Coffee County children before school resumes in August.
The 1st annual “Back to School Bash,” which will take place Aug. 3 at Wiregrass Outdoors, has been in the works for months according to Annie’s co-owner and Outreach Coordinator Matt Larson. Larson said that the goal of the event is to fill 250-300 pre-purchased backpacks with school supplies and distribute them to K-12 students in Enterprise and Coffee County schools. Family Services and Annie’s have held supply drives all summer long to collect school supplies and clothing, and Larson said that they are well on their way to filling the backpacks.
“This summer we’ve had different collection drives, so we have had bins in certain businesses in town like Toys for Tots boxes where people could donate socks or underwear for the kids,” Larson said. “We’ve also had customers fill little bags with designated school supplies on them in the restaurant, so if we were asking for pencils one day or pens the next, they filled bags with what we needed. It’s been a long process this whole summer.”
In addition to providing the supply-filled backpacks, Larson said the event will give eligible children clothing, free haircuts and a meal they can take home.
“There will be tables there where the kids can pick out five pairs of socks and underwear, and we will also have pants for them and shirts,” Larson said. “A local businesswoman who wants to remain anonymous is purchasing 300 pairs of shoes, so the kids can have a new outfit for school. Local barbershops will be open that Saturday and Sunday, and we’ll also have barbers on-site to administer haircuts. Then Zaxby’s is donating chicken boxes that day for kids to take home with them too.”
Larson said that Coffee County Family Services is in the process of finalizing the list of children who will be receiving school supplies during the event, and though they’ve had successful fundraisers and supply drives thus far, physical and financial donations for the event are still welcomed.
“It’s been hard to know exactly what we need since (Family Services) is finishing screening, so we didn’t know the exact number of kids and what grades they’re in, but we had a general idea and we’ll go back and reassess and see if we’re short on anything after the list is finalized,” Larson said. “We’re taking up funds through fundraisers to purchase shirts, shorts and pants, and if anyone wants to donate financially, they can do so through Coffee County Family Services. For those who want to give physical donations, we’ll be updating the list of supplies we need on Facebook soon, and they can donate based on those items.”
For more information, visit the Annie’s Café Facebook page.
