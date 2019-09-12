Annual Emergency Preparedness Fair set for Saturday

The 8th annual Emergency Preparedness Fair is coming up this Saturday, and it will be held at a new location.
According to Coffee County Emergency Management Director James Brown, the fair is being set up in downtown Enterprise at the First United Methodist Church. Events will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“We usually hold it at the Enterprise Civic Center, but this year the Boll Weevil Arts Festival is happening the same day,” Brown said. “We said, ‘Why don’t we combine forces and we can advertise (these events) together?’”
The fair will feature a number of outdoor booths and displays hosted by local volunteer fire departments, the Enterprise Police Department, Enterprise Fire Department, the American Red Cross and many others.
Informational booths related to building 72-hour kits -- to make sure there are enough supplies for family, including pets, for a 72-hour period -- ID kits for children and NOAA weather radios, among others, will be set up.
There will also be displays featuring fire trucks, police cars and ambulances, as well as a fire safety house, storm shelters, helicopters and unmanned drones.
There will be a kids’ area featuring activities for children and a few mascots will be on site for a visit.
Admission is free, and there will be door prizes and giveaways.
Brown said the event coincides with National Preparedness Month.
“That’s probably a good thing for this area, since this is the (most active) month for hurricanes,” he said. “Please come out and learn some things about how you can prepare yourself and your family for any disasters.”
For more information, call Brown at the Coffee County EMA Office at 334-894-5375 or CERT Director Scotty Johnson at 334-806-1994.
