Annual Prayer Walk at schools set this Sunday

With the 2019-2020 school year officially underway, the Coffee County Baptist Women on Mission are seeking community involvement for the annual Prayer Walk set for Sunday, Aug. 25, at 4 p.m.
Hosted at all city and county schools around the area, as well as Enterprise State Community College, the Prayer Walk features designated leaders from the Coffee County Baptist Women on Mission at each school.
Those leaders will be at each school to keep events on track as participants pray for area schools and school staff.
“Everyone is encouraged to come pray with us for our school administration, teachers, support personnel, bus drivers, and more,” said Emily Boykin of Coffee County Baptist Women on Mission. “If you are unable to walk around the school and pray, someone will be at the door of the school to pray with you.”
Prayer Walk coordinator Peggy Stroud said the event is a long-running effort to unite the community and bring positive change to the schools.
Stroud said that though the walk is sponsored by the Coffee County Baptist Women on Mission, it is an event that welcomes prayer warriors from all denominations.
The events have been successful in the past, drawing large crowds to the schools to pray.
Last year, Stroud said the Prayer Walk averages anywhere from 500 to 600 participants.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.