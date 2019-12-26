Community members can don their best attire while supporting a worthy cause at next month’s 18th annual Rawls Ball.
Tickets, $45 each, are on sale now for the event, which is the largest single event fundraiser for Enterprise’s SOS Animal Shelter.
“They’ve been our permanent charity for about 11 years now,” said Lee Ann Capps, director of media technology and communications/recruiting with Navigator Development Group, Inc, who oversees the Rawls Ball. “We usually raise around $10,000, and we try to do things very cost effective so as much money as we raise through ticket sales can go to the shelter.”
SOS Owner Bill Brooks said the funds are greatly appreciated because the shelter receives no government funding and relies strictly on donations for operating expenses including six paid staffers, medical budgeting for the animals and/or utilities.
“The $10,000 we’re talking about is good for anywhere from 2-3 months of operating expenses,” Brooks said. “We’ve always have terrific support from the community. They’ve always been there for us. That’s what allows to keep our doors open, and we thank them from the bottom of our hearts.”
Tickets for the charity ball — scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. — can be purchased at several locations around town: SOS Animal Shelter, Rawls Restaurant, White Oak Ale House, David’s Salon at Westgate, The Consignment Cat, Bananas, Century 21, Yancey Parkers and Shopaholics. To purchase tickets with a credit or debit card, the purchase must be made at or through SOS Animal Shelter, according to Capps.
If paying by check, it must be addressed to The Rawls Ball.
The decorating theme of the ball is “Knight at the Rawls.” It features a more medieval tone.
“We have a gentleman letting us use some of the authentic items he collected while stationed in England,” Capps said. “It will definitely be an interesting theme.”
Themes have been diverse in the past, Capps said, featuring 1920s, Mardi Gras, Phantom of the Opera and 1960s.
“Every year the committee gets together and we think, ‘What’s something we haven’t done before (as a theme)?’ she said. “We do something a little different each year. We actually plan our theme a year in advance. That gives us time throughout the year (to prepare), so we’ll plan the next year’s theme right after this ball.”
Capps encouraged residents from Enterprise and surrounding areas to come enjoy the event, which originally started as
“It’s just a night of fun,” Capps said. “We have people from their 20s to their 90s come together. There’s just something about that night. Everybody seems to get along and there’s no age barriers and it’s just a great time.”
You must be at least 21 to attend the Rawls Ball. Tickets cannot be purchased on the day of the event and will not be sold at the door. Capps said those who want to attend are encouraged to purchase tickets as soon as possible.
Dress code calls for cocktail or formal for women; suits or tux for men.
