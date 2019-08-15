The Enterprise Police Department has made another arrest in the recent vehicle burglary investigations.
On Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 1:30 p.m., EPD Detectives arrested and charged Jaylon Te’ldrin Leavigne, 19, of Daleville, with Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle. Leavigne was transported to the Coffee County Jail after arrest. Additional Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle charges are pending on Leavigne.
EPD Detectives have identified two additional individuals involved in the vehicle burglary investigations. These individuals are currently residing in the Dale County Jail on separate charges. EPD Detectives have placed a hold on these two individuals and will serve a total of 35 arrest warrants for Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle when they are transferred to the Coffee County Jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.