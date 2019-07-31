Job seekers in the area will have a chance to make a good impression at the 16th annual Wiregrass -- Fort Rucker Area Job Fair from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. today at Enterprise State Community College.
More than 7,200 jobs will be available from around 140 companies around the country, according to Ryan Richards of Southeast AlabamaWorks. Most companies are concentrated in Alabama and the southeastern United States.
Several job seekers have already registered as well. According to Richards, over 600 have signed up for the fair as of Tuesday evening.
Registration is available on site, Richards said, but job seekers are encouraged to register online to avoid any delays. Registration can still be done online.
“We have a system that will update instantly,” Richards said. “Job seekers can register online on the day of before attending and they’ll show up in the system quickly.”
To register online, visit www.SoutheastAlabamaWorks.com.
Mike Warren, veteran employment representative of the Enterprise Career Center, said in June that job seekers should dress properly and should have a plan of action to get the most out of the job fair.
The fair does have an emphasis on assisting veterans, and veterans who attend will receive United States flag stickers to be easily identified by employers.
It is organized through a partnership among the Alabama Department of Labor, the Alabama Career Center System, Fort Rucker Army Community Service, Fort Rucker Soldier for Life, Southeast AlabamaWorks and Enterprise State Community College.
