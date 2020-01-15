moped theft arrest

The Enterprise Police Department has made an arrest in the Jan. 11 moped theft from Enterprise RV Park.

On Wednesday at 10:15 a.m., EPD Detectives arrested and charged Michael Joseph Stroncone, 32, of Enterprise, with Theft of Property 1st Degree. Stroncone was transported to the Dale County Jail after arrest. EPD Detectives recovered the stolen moped and returned it to the owner.

