The Enterprise Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service have made an arrest in the Dec. 22, 2019, shooting that occurred at the Daleville Lounge.

PD Detectives obtained an arrest warrant on Emmanuel “Mannie” Key for Murder on Dec. 27, 2019. U.S. Marshals captured Key in Midland City on Jan. 14. Key was transported to the Coffee County Jail after arrest.

The Enterprise Police Department would like to thank the U.S. Marshals Service for their assistance in apprehending this individual.

