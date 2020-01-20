arrest graphic

The Elba Police Department has made an arrest in connection with an open murder investigation.

With assistance from the Opp Police Department, 26-year-old female Yatchauntaneeyah Henderson (street name, Breezy) of Opp has been arrested for the charge of tampering with physical evidence. She has been up to this point considered a witness in the case.

Henderson will be interviewed and transported to the Coffee County Jail and held on a $5,000 bond.

