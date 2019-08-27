Daleville teenager charged

The Enterprise Police Department has made an arrest in the Monday, Aug. 26, shooting that occurred in the 3900 Block of Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise.

On Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 3:45 p.m., EPD Detectives arrested and charged Nazorian Clinton Myhand, 16, of Daleville, with Attempted Murder and Assault 2nd. Myhand was arrested in Daleville without incident. Myhand is being charged as an adult and was transported to the Dale County Jail after arrest. 

The Enterprise Police Department thanked the Daleville Police Department and the U.S. Marshalls for their assistance during this arrest.

