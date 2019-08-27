The Enterprise Police Department has made an arrest in the Monday, Aug. 26, shooting that occurred in the 3900 Block of Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise.
On Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 3:45 p.m., EPD Detectives arrested and charged Nazorian Clinton Myhand, 16, of Daleville, with Attempted Murder and Assault 2nd. Myhand was arrested in Daleville without incident. Myhand is being charged as an adult and was transported to the Dale County Jail after arrest.
The Enterprise Police Department thanked the Daleville Police Department and the U.S. Marshalls for their assistance during this arrest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.