The Enterprise Police Department has made an arrest in the stolen vehicle investigation that occurred on Aug. 27 at Enterprise Car Wash.
On Friday, Aug. 30, at 3 p.m., EPD Detectives arrested and charged Tatyana Silas, 20, of Enterprise, with two counts of Theft of Property 1st Degree. Silas was transported to the Coffee County Jail after arrest. The stolen vehicles were recovered in Brundidge and will be returned to their owners. EPD Detectives determined the tow truck driver was fraudulently hired and was not charged during this investigation.
The Enterprise Police Department thanked the Pike County Sheriff’s Office and Brundidge Police Department for their assistance with this investigation.
