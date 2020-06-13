The Coffee County Arts Alliance Board of Directors has suspended the 2020-21 concert series due to ongoing concerns with COVID-19.
Members and supporters of the Arts Alliance learned of the decision by an email from CCAA President Ken Thomas last week.
“While we appreciate your continuous support over the years, the safety of our members and the public is our top priority,” Thomas wrote. “Please rest assured that we are working to provide a memorable and exciting 2021-22 concert season for your enjoyment. We will continue to monitor the conditions of COVID-19 and keep you abreast of the Board’s plans.”
He encouraged everyone to stay safe and healthy during these challenging times.
Thomas also reminded email recipients that the 47th Piney Woods Arts Festival is scheduled for April 10-11, 2021.
